The Masters Historic Racing 2020 event calendar will feature a total of seven main events throughout Europe. With a mix of traditional venues and new circuits, the season has variety for the grids that comprise the Masters’ European programme as well as a new format for the FIA Historic Championships. New additions to the calendar include the Algarve Circuit in Portugal and Circuit Zolder in Belgium.

The 2020 European season will kick off at the Circuito do Algarve on the slopes near Portimão, before repeating its string of British fixtures at Brands Hatch, Donington Park and Silverstone. Unlike last year, Masters Historic Formula One will also race at Donington. Replacing the Oldtimer Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, the Historic Grand Prix at Zolder is a new addition to the Masters calendar. Masters last raced at Zolder in 2015 and together with Algarve, provides two opportunities for drivers and fans to enjoy racing at new circuits every year.

The backbone of the Masters Historic Racing 2020 season is shaped by the Silverstone Classic, Historic Grand Prix at Zandvoort and the Spa Six Hours. These three events will together form a shortened calendar for both FIA Historic Championships promoted by Masters. In addition, the Masters Historic Formula One cars and Masters Historic Sports Cars will also race in a series of non-Championship races at the other four venues on the 2020 European calendar.

The Masters Gentlemen Drivers for pre-66 GT cars and the Masters Pre-66 Touring Cars will also have a choice of events to compete in for 2020 with each series taking part in the seven main Masters events.

In 2020, the Masters Endurance Legends calendar will be made up of four regular Masters historic events, including the chance to race at the newly upgraded Zandvoort circuit in September, plus two support races on the European Le Mans Series weekends. Starting at Portimão in April, the series for 1995-2012 Le Mans sports cars will head to Monza in May and Paul Ricard in July, as support races for the ELMS’ respective Four Hours events. They will then feature at the historic events at the Silverstone Classic, the Historic Grand Prix at Zandvoort and the Spa Six Hours in September.

Meanwhile, after its success in 2019, the Masters Pre-66 Mini Celebration will be back for more in 2020. Similar to last season, the all-Mini series will be contested over rounds at Donington Park and Silverstone.

The full Masters Historic Racing 2020 European calendar follows:

24 March – Masters Test Day, Brands Hatch Indy, UK

17/19 April – Portugal Historic Racing Weekend, Portimão, Portugal

8/10 May – Monza Four Hours (MEL only), Monza, Italy

23/24 May – Masters Historic Festival, Brands Hatch, UK

27/28 June – Masters Historic Race Weekend, Donington Park, UK

17/19 July – Paul Ricard Four Hours (MEL only), Paul Ricard, France

31 July/2 August – Silverstone Classic, Silverstone, UK

22/23 August – Historic Grand Prix, Zolder, Belgium

4/6 September – Historic Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Holland

25/27 September – Spa Six Hours, Spa, Belgium

The Masters Historic Racing 2020 calendars for each grid follows:

FIA Masters Historic Formula One Championship & FIA Masters Historic Sports Car Championship

31 July/2 August – Silverstone Classic, Silverstone, UK

4/6 September – Historic Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Holland

25/27 September – Spa Six Hours, Spa, Belgium

Masters Historic Formula One & Masters Historic Sports Cars (Non-Championship)

17/19 April – Portugal Historic Racing Weekend, Portimão, Portugal

23/24 May – Masters Historic Festival, Brands Hatch, UK

27/28 June – Masters Historic Race Weekend, Donington Park, UK

22/23 August – Historic Grand Prix, Zolder, Belgium

Masters Gentlemen Drivers & Masters Pre-66 Touring Cars

17/19 April – Portugal Historic Racing Weekend, Portimão, Portugal

23/24 May – Masters Historic Festival, Brands Hatch, UK

27/28 June – Masters Historic Race Weekend, Donington Park, UK

31 July/2 August – Silverstone Classic, Silverstone, UK

22/23 August – Historic Grand Prix, Zolder, Belgium

4/6 September – Historic Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Holland

25/27 September – Spa Six Hours, Spa, Belgium

Masters Endurance Legends

17/19 April – Portugal Historic Racing Weekend, Portimão, Portugal

8/10 May – Monza Four Hours (ELMS Support), Monza, Italy

17/19 July – Paul Ricard Four Hours (ELMS Support), Paul Ricard, France

31 July/2 August – Silverstone Classic, Silverstone, UK

4/6 September – Historic Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Holland

25/27 September – Spa Six Hours, Spa, Belgium

Masters Pre-66 Mini Celebration

27/28 June – Masters Historic Race Weekend, Donington Park, UK

31 July/2 August – Silverstone Classic, Silverstone, UK

For further information, visit MastersHistoricRacing.com.

[Source: Masters Historic Racing; photo: Matt White]

