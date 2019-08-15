The McCall Motorworks Revival 2019 was held Wednesday, August 14th at the Monterey Jet Center in Monterey, California. Gordon McCall’s 28th annual Monterey Car Week event and charitable fundraiser provided guests with a taste of everything — classic cars and motorcycles, private and military aircraft, food and wine, coupled with the latest offerings from top luxury brands and automakers.

Notable and interesting cars at the McCall Motorworks Revival 2019 included the ex-Scuderia Ferrari and Ecurie Nationale Belge 1956 Ferrari 290 MM Spider Scaglietti s/n 0606; ex-Team Camoradi Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage; McLaren F1 GTR; Bugatti Aerolithe Recreation; Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and a BMW 320 Turbo campaigned in the IMSA GTX series. As one of two lightweight BMW 320 Turbos ever built, this car debuted in 1978 in FIA Group 5 competition before being sold to Jim Busby Racing in California for the 1979 IMSA GTX season.

Charity is a major focus of the McCall Motorworks event, with the California Highway Patrol’s 11-99 Foundation as the beneficiary of Gordon’s year-long campaigning and vision for the annual bash. Annually, the generosity of this group has resulted in a six-figure total for the California Highway Patrol 11-99 charity.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the McCall Motorworks Revival 2019, with Richard Michael Owen highlighting the annual segment of Pebble Beach Car Week.

McCall Motorworks Revival 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Richard Michael Owen)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Richard Michael Owen]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...