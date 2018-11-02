The Modena Cento Ore 2018 was staged June 5-9 in Italy, highlighted by three circuit races and 11 special stages over 800 km of roads in four days of driving. A total of 107 cars from 19 marques participated in this year’s event, with competitors from 18 countries.

Created in 2000, the ‘Cento Ore’ is a Competition or Regularity rally held on scenic routes with circuit races, hillclimbs on closed roads and unique evenings in great locations, all sewed together with touristic and cultural hints. The event is reserved for vehicles with historical and sporting value, built from the 1920s to the 1970s.

The top spot on the podium at the Modena Cento Ore 2018 went to the English pair Philip Walker and Miles Griffiths in their 1964 Jaguar E-Type, a familiar sight on the winner’s circle. Among the ladies, Daniela Ellerbrock and Jackie Rohwer in their 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA left the other competitors standing, whereas Joelle Housseau and Aude Moreau dominated the regularity section in a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT. The top step on the podium for the regularity section was taken by crew 104: Ernst Schroeder and Philipp Ruppell in their 1961 Porsche 356 B.

AC Owners Club were the first team in the regularity section rankings, captained by the 1959 AC ACE Bristol owned by Bertie Gilbart-Smith and Simon Kelly. The winners had a fabulous story behind them – Bertie Gilbart Smith has owned the car since 1964, when it left the workshop in Scotland after maintenance work carried out by a young mechanic who worked at the family-run garage, Sir Jackie Stewart. It’s worth mentioning that this car drove here all the way from England, a total of 1600 Km before the race even started, with a similar journey back home awaiting them in the days to come.

As always, it is interesting to take a look at the Index of Performance, i.e. the adjusted ranking, that places one of the loveliest cars to enter the Modena Cento Ore 2018 in an incredible third place: the 1952 Ferrari 212 Export Berlinetta Touring driven by Martin Halusa and Susanne Halusa.

Similar to 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the Modena Cento Ore 2018 with the following images that capture the spirit of the event.

Modena Cento Ore 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Renè Photo, Matteo Grazia, Dino Benassi)

[Source: Modena Cento Ore; photos: Renè Photo, Matteo Grazia, Dino Benassi]

