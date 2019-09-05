The Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2019 was held August 10-11 at the 11-turn, 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California. Staged the weekend before the larger Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the Pre-Reunion serves as the kick-off to the week of everything automotive that is the Monterey Car Week.

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is one of the most challenging circuits in North America. Featuring the most famous corner in American motorsport, the Corkscrew, the track requires ultimate performance from both man and machine with abrupt hairpins, blind crests and steep elevation changes. Accordingly, the Pre-Reunion afforded enthusiasts a great way to preview and enjoy the vintage car racing action, while allowing the drivers time to get familiar with the road course and sort out their race cars for the much larger Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The historic race cars that participated in International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) events were featured this year, as the Association celebrated its 50th anniversary at the motorsports gathering. Therefore it was no surprise to see a great selection of the IMSA machines on track during Monterey Car Week. Spectators enjoyed a wide range of vintage race cars, grouped together in 10 race classes from 1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT, 1967-1984 Formula One and Endurance Legends from the 1990s to 2013. For complete race results, click here.

Similar to 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2019, with Senior Photographer Victor Varela highlighting the entrants enjoying their precious track time at Laguna Seca.

Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

1 2 3 … 19 Next » Chip Fudge - 1968 Bizzarrini 5300 Strada GT Zak Brown - 1981 Porsche 935 Chris MacAllister - 1955 Jaguar D-Type Henry Moore - 1962 Lotus Elite and Jeffrey Abramson - 1959 Morgan Baby Doll IV Robert Kaufman - 1990 AAR Toyota Eagle HF89 Bruce Canepa - 1989 Porsche 962C Porsche 911 Greg Meyer - 1959 Sadler MkIV All lined up and ready to go! Gunnar Jeannette - 1965 Ferrari 250 LM Berlinetta GT 1 2 3 … 19 Next »

