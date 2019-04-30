Porsche Classic has reprinted more than 700 original driver’s manuals. In doing so, Porsche has provided first-hand documentation for virtually all its early models, starting with the 356 from model year 1952 right the way through to the 911 type 996. The documents are now available from all Porsche dealerships worldwide or be ordered directly from the Porsche Classic online shop.

The documents for older classic Porsche vehicles in particular include not only the driver’s manual itself, but also extensive technical information, settings and practical tips. From the radio unit number to the vehicle data carrier, the type plate or paint data plate through to the engine number — all identification details and their position are illustrated and described in detail. These booklets have often become worn or are lost over time. That is why Porsche Classic already started to digitize their original documents a number of years ago. Alongside driver’s manuals, this also includes warranty and maintenance booklets as well as the overviews of types, dimensions and tolerances. Among other things, these documents contain detailed information on settings for the engine and chassis, as well as the body dimensions. Each reprint always matches the original version in terms of the printing, look and quality.

Around 700 driver’s manuals are currently available from Porsche Classic, including editions in various languages and in some cases also for different model variants. Roughly 150 of these original documents are available in German. The portfolio also includes more than 100 warranty and maintenance booklets, 20 of which are in German. There are also vehicle servicing and care booklets/instructions as well as vehicle wallets that are true to the original.

Detailed information on the technical literature is available on the Porsche Classic online shop.

[Source: Porsche Classic]

