New Concours Scheduled in Manhattan

The inaugural Manhattan Concours at Brookfield Place will be held May 17-18, 2019 at the waterfront plaza of the Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan. This new event marks the first time New York City will host a group of collector cars along the picturesque Hudson River.

The 2019 Manhattan Concours at Brookfield Place aims to combine the best vehicles of today with the best in class from generations past for a display of culture, travel, and sport. Entrant invites, and the team of judges, will be led by veteran automotive experts Mark Moskowitz and Matt Orendac. And the show will be managed by CSM Production, the same company that created and produced the acclaimed Concours d’Elegance at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. Additional information coming soon.

What: The Manhattan Concours at Brookfield Place

Where: Brookfield Place Plaza along the Hudson River

When: Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, 2019

[Source: CSM Production]

