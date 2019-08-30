The 69th annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. Staged on the scenic 17th and 18th fairways of the Pebble Beach Golf Links beside the Pacific Ocean, the grand finale of the Monterey Car Week featured an exceptional selection of more than 200 entrants across the collector car spectrum.

Among the iconic marques and models featured in 2019 were Bentley and Zagato, both celebrating their 100th birthday; Bugatti Type 59 and Touring; Historic Hot Rod Cover Cars; Thomas Flyer; Ballot and the formative Lamborghini Miura. Ferrari Grand Touring and Competition cars also occupied a place of honor this year.

In great weather conditions, the cars entered for the Concours were viewed by a capacity crowd from the early hours of Sunday through until the presentation of the category awards culminating in the prestigious ‘Best of Show’ award in the late afternoon.

With the high quality of the entrants, such a large number of rare classic cars presented a challenge to the many judges. This year, they chose a 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer for the event’s top award. The owner, Sir Michael Kadoorie of Hong Kong, acquired the car in 2010. The car has been driven on many tours and rallies over the years and received its first full restoration in 2004.

In addition to Tim Scott’s images, we also bring Richard Michael Owen’s extensive gallery showing the historic cars on display at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Pebble Beach Concours 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Richard Michael Owen)

1 2 3 … 16 Next » 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupe 1954 Ferrari 375 Plus Pinin Farina Spider, chassis 0384 AM 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Coupe 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Scaglietti Berlinetta 1960 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Pinin Farina Aerodynamica Coupe Series I 1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spider chassis 0428MD Ferrari 750 Monza Scaglietti Spider won the 1955 Pebble Beach Road Races with Phil Hill driving Best of Show winner - 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer 1 2 3 … 16 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Richard Michael Owen]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...