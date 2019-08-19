The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 was held Sunday, August 18th in Pebble Beach, California. More than 200 automotive treasures lined the 17th and 18th holes of the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links for the 69th annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the pinnacle of Monterey Classic Car Week.

The 2019 Pebble Beach Concours featured 209 cars from 17 countries and 31 states on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links. Among the marques and models featured at this year’s event were Bugatti Grand Prix and Touring and Zagato Centennial. The marque of Bentley also occupied a place of honor this year in celebration of the marque’s 100th anniversary, with a headline display of Bentley models situated against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. Bentleys amounted to roughly a quarter of this year’s competitors, filling six complete classes that include several special groupings. Entries ranged from the earliest surviving 3 Litre to a multitude of racing greats and postwar cars.

Created in 1950 to demonstrate the virtues of the latest cars, the Pebble Beach Concours is the jewel in the crown of historic vehicle restoration and conservation. The vehicles are judged based on technical value, style and elegance, with the aim of encouraging the preservation of our mechanical heritage. This yearly meeting of people passionate about automotive design, style and innovation pays homage to the great eras of motoring history.

The judging process at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is two-fold: Class Judges focus primarily on originality and authenticity, while Honorary Judges direct their attention to design, styling and elegance. To be eligible to win Best of Show — the event’s top award — a car must first win its class.

Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 was awarded to the 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer owned by Michael Kadoorie of Hong Kong. Other nominees for Best of Show included the 1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni and Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet owned by Richard and Melanie Lundquist of Palos Verdes Estates, California, the 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann and Rossi Special Cabriolet owned by the Keller Collection at the Pyramids in Petaluma, California and the 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupe owned by David F. MacNeil of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott Fluid Images)

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 – Award Winners

Best of Show

1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer

The Hon. Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

Best of Show Nominees

1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet

Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California

1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet

The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, Petaluma, California

1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé

David F. MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Elegance Awards

Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible

1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet

Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California

J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car

1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Ghia Supergioiello Coupé

Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California

Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car

1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster

Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Zagato Berlinetta Speciale

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

Special Awards

Alec Ulmann Trophy

1929 Hispano-Suiza H6C Saoutchik Cabriolet

Charles & Karen Nearburg, Dallas, Texas

Ansel Adams Award

1910 Marmon 32 Five Passenger Touring

Mike & Sharon Silvera, Minden, Nevada

ArtCenter College of Design Award

1967 Ferrari 412 P Coupe

MJJV Cars, Rye, New York

Briggs Cunningham Trophy

1932 Maserati V4 Zagato Spider

Lawrence Auriana, Greenwich, Connecticut

Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award

1921 Bentley 3 Litre Harrison Open Two Seater Sports

Private Collection, Switzerland

Chairman’s Trophy

1968 Howmet TX Coupe

Andreas Mohringer, Salzburg, Austria

Charles A. Chayne Trophy

1925 Lancia Lambda 5th Series Torpedo

Stanley & Merle Bauer, Beverly Hills, California

Classic Car Club of America Trophy

1930 Duesenberg J Murphy Disappearing Top Roadster

Paul & Cheryl Petrovich, Pebble Beach, California

Dean Batchelor Trophy

1932 Ford Bob Morris Roadster

Bruce Meyer, Beverly Hills, California

Elegance in Motion Trophy

1937 Horch 853 Glaser Sport Cabriolet

Valerie & Aaron Weiss, San Marino, California

Enzo Ferrari Trophy

1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spyder

Thomas Peck, Huntington Beach, California

FIVA Postwar Trophy

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Coupé

William & Christopher Sharples, New York, New York

FIVA Prewar Trophy

1907 Renault XB Labourdette Transformable Landaulet

Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada

The French Cup

1950 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Rocco Motto Barchetta

Ralph & Marion Stadler, Meggen, Switzerland

Gran Turismo Trophy

1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Zagato Spider

Jonathan Feiber and Heather Buhr, Atherton, California

Lincoln Trophy

1941 Lincoln Continental Brunn Town Car

Marshall Miller, Kansas City, Missouri

Lorin Tryon Trophy

Bob Cole

Lucius Beebe Trophy

1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Inskip Special Henley Coupé

[Source: Pebble Beach Concours; photos: Tim Scott Fluid Images]

