The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 was held Sunday, August 18th in Pebble Beach, California. More than 200 automotive treasures lined the 17th and 18th holes of the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links for the 69th annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the pinnacle of Monterey Classic Car Week.
The 2019 Pebble Beach Concours featured 209 cars from 17 countries and 31 states on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links. Among the marques and models featured at this year’s event were Bugatti Grand Prix and Touring and Zagato Centennial. The marque of Bentley also occupied a place of honor this year in celebration of the marque’s 100th anniversary, with a headline display of Bentley models situated against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. Bentleys amounted to roughly a quarter of this year’s competitors, filling six complete classes that include several special groupings. Entries ranged from the earliest surviving 3 Litre to a multitude of racing greats and postwar cars.
Created in 1950 to demonstrate the virtues of the latest cars, the Pebble Beach Concours is the jewel in the crown of historic vehicle restoration and conservation. The vehicles are judged based on technical value, style and elegance, with the aim of encouraging the preservation of our mechanical heritage. This yearly meeting of people passionate about automotive design, style and innovation pays homage to the great eras of motoring history.
The judging process at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is two-fold: Class Judges focus primarily on originality and authenticity, while Honorary Judges direct their attention to design, styling and elegance. To be eligible to win Best of Show — the event’s top award — a car must first win its class.
Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 was awarded to the 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer owned by Michael Kadoorie of Hong Kong. Other nominees for Best of Show included the 1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni and Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet owned by Richard and Melanie Lundquist of Palos Verdes Estates, California, the 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann and Rossi Special Cabriolet owned by the Keller Collection at the Pyramids in Petaluma, California and the 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupe owned by David F. MacNeil of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott Fluid Images)
Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2019 – Award Winners
Best of Show
1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer
The Hon. Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong
Best of Show Nominees
1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet
Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California
1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet
The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, Petaluma, California
1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé
David F. MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Elegance Awards
Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible
1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet
Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California
J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car
1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Ghia Supergioiello Coupé
Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California
Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car
1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster
Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida
Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car
1956 Ferrari 250 GT Zagato Berlinetta Speciale
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
Special Awards
Alec Ulmann Trophy
1929 Hispano-Suiza H6C Saoutchik Cabriolet
Charles & Karen Nearburg, Dallas, Texas
Ansel Adams Award
1910 Marmon 32 Five Passenger Touring
Mike & Sharon Silvera, Minden, Nevada
ArtCenter College of Design Award
1967 Ferrari 412 P Coupe
MJJV Cars, Rye, New York
Briggs Cunningham Trophy
1932 Maserati V4 Zagato Spider
Lawrence Auriana, Greenwich, Connecticut
Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award
1921 Bentley 3 Litre Harrison Open Two Seater Sports
Private Collection, Switzerland
Chairman’s Trophy
1968 Howmet TX Coupe
Andreas Mohringer, Salzburg, Austria
Charles A. Chayne Trophy
1925 Lancia Lambda 5th Series Torpedo
Stanley & Merle Bauer, Beverly Hills, California
Classic Car Club of America Trophy
1930 Duesenberg J Murphy Disappearing Top Roadster
Paul & Cheryl Petrovich, Pebble Beach, California
Dean Batchelor Trophy
1932 Ford Bob Morris Roadster
Bruce Meyer, Beverly Hills, California
Elegance in Motion Trophy
1937 Horch 853 Glaser Sport Cabriolet
Valerie & Aaron Weiss, San Marino, California
Enzo Ferrari Trophy
1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spyder
Thomas Peck, Huntington Beach, California
FIVA Postwar Trophy
1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Coupé
William & Christopher Sharples, New York, New York
FIVA Prewar Trophy
1907 Renault XB Labourdette Transformable Landaulet
Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada
The French Cup
1950 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Rocco Motto Barchetta
Ralph & Marion Stadler, Meggen, Switzerland
Gran Turismo Trophy
1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Zagato Spider
Jonathan Feiber and Heather Buhr, Atherton, California
Lincoln Trophy
1941 Lincoln Continental Brunn Town Car
Marshall Miller, Kansas City, Missouri
Lorin Tryon Trophy
Bob Cole
Lucius Beebe Trophy
1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Inskip Special Henley Coupé
