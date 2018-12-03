The Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance 2018 was staged Thursday, August 23 during Monterey Classic Car Week. This year’s Tour featured more than 175 cars, with a value collectively running into the many hundreds of millions of dollars, running the non-competitive rally around the Monterey Peninsula.

Appreciative enthusiasts of all ages dominated not only at the 8:00am start, but also at the finish in Pebble Beach following a lunch stop on Ocean Avenue in Carmel-by-the-Sea. The idea of a parade on the highway linked to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was launched in 1998. It resulted in the first Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance, a tribute to vintage cars in motion. The Tour, which traditionally takes place on the Thursday before the Pebble Beach Concours, is open to all participants in the Concours.

In addition to Richard Michael Owen’s gallery, we also present the following pictures from the 2018 Pebble Beach Tour.

Pebble Beach Tour 2018 – Picture Gallery (photos: Rolex)

1935 Auburn 851 Supercharger Speedster ~ Lou and Kathy Fico 1956 Ferrari 500 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spider ~ Les Wexner 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta ~ David and Ginny Sydorick 1967 Ferrari 206 S Dino Drago Spider ~ Arnold Meier 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe ~Bernadene and Denny Dochnahl

[Source: Rolex]

