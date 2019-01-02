The Peter Auto 2019 event calendar will feature a total of nine events throughout Europe, from Catalonia to Lombardy via the Tour de France in five stages, the Belgian Ardennes, Burgundy, Hungary and Provence.

The schedule of events for Peter Auto in 2019 include the 28th running of the Tour Auto Optic 2ooo rally, the 5th edition of the Chantilly Arts and Elegance Richard Mille and the usual historic races that host the series by Peter Auto: Classic Endurance Racing 1 and 2, Sixties’ Endurance, The Greatest’s Trophy, the Heritage Touring Cup, Group C Racing and 2.0L Cup.

Peter Auto 2019 Event Calendar

Espiritu de Montjuïc (5-7 April): Held for the first time in 2018, this event in Catalonia was a big hit with entrants and spectators alike. It will kick off the Peter Auto’s historic race season.

Tour Auto Optic 2ooo (29th April-4th May): The 28th staging of the rally that helped forge the reputation of Peter Auto will again be run over a new route on the most beautiful roads in France. As is the case every year, an automotive theme will be highlighted, and in 2019, vanished English makes have pride of place.

Spa Classic (17-19 May): Created in 2011 on the driver’s favourite circuit, the Belgian meeting is now one of the major European events for historic racing cars.

Grand Prix de l’Age d’Or (7-9 June): Staged at the Dijon-Prenois circuit in Dijon, France, this historic race organised by Peter Auto since 2014 has now returned to its former glory. Its much appreciated circuit has been completely revamped.

Chantilly Arts and Elegance Richard Mille (30th June): This event conceived by Peter Auto is now held every two years in the early summer in alternation with Le Mans Classic. A Concours d’Elegance, Concours d’Etat and Concours des Clubs are held over a day on the grounds of the Domaine de Chantilly, in the town of Chantilly between Calais and Paris.

Hungaroring Classic (12-14 July): In 2017, Peter Auto organised the first Hungaroring Classic, confirming its commitment to providing entrants with an opportunity to race on new circuits on a regular basis. In July 2019, the series will be back on the Hungarian track a few kilometres outside Budapest.

Monza Historic (20-22 September): Peter Auto already visited the Monza Nazionale Autodromo, the temple of speed and home of the tifosi, in 2015 and 2017, and it is back on the calendar again. Thus, the tradition that every year an event takes place in Italy, home of numerous legendary circuits and some of the most beautiful and prestigious sports cars, will again be respected.

Le Rallye des Légendes Richard Mille (dates in autumn): Peter Auto’s latest ambition is to see the most beautiful wonders produced by the world’s motor car industry roaring along French roads again in an exceptional rally. The first staging in 2018 was a success and the next one promises more surprises in exceptional settings.

Les Dix Mille Tours (18-20 October): The historic races in Provence will celebrate its 10th staging to end the season on a high note.

[Source: Peter Auto; photo: Mathieu Bonnevie]

