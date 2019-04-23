Another strong field of historic race cars will participate in the 2019 Tour Auto Optic 2000, which will be staged from 29 April to 4 May along the secondary roads and racing circuits of France.

The 2019 Tour Auto Rally will feature ‘vanished’ English makes such as AC, Austin, Austin Healey, BLMC, MG, Morris and Triumph without forgetting less familiar names like Fairthorpe, Frazer Nash, Healey, Jowett and Sunbeam-Talbot. In addition to the British marques, The entry list for this year’s race reveals some exceptional cars such as Ford GT40s, Maserati 200 SI and a large selection of Shelbys, Ferraris, Alfa Romeos and Porsches.

In advance of the 28th edition of the Tour Auto Optic 2000, we take another well-deserved look at the 2018 retrospective of the Tour de France Automobile with the following fantastic gallery from Matty White.

2018 Tour Auto Optic 2000 – Picture Gallery (photos: Matty White)

[Source: Matty White]

