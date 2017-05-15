The one-millionth Porsche 911 model rolled off the production line — a Carrera S in the special color “Irish Green”, with numerous exclusive features following the original 911 from 1963. The two-door car remains the most strategically important model in the company’s product range and makes a huge contribution to maintaining Porsche’s position as one of the most profitable car manufacturers in the world.

Dr Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche AG, has been a part of the development of the 911 since day one: “54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father. The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948.”

The Porsche 911 established a new category in the premium sports car segment. In 2016 alone, 32,365 vehicles were delivered worldwide. Over 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still ready to drive today. In addition, it can consistently be found at the top of quality rankings such as the “Initial Quality Study” from the US market research institute J.D. Power.

One-millionth Porsche 911 One-millionth Porsche 911: Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Porsche AG One-millionth Porsche 911 in the assembly

Its mythology has been cultivated by countless motorsport successes. Designed for both the road and track, over half of Porsche’s 30,000 race wins can be credited to the iconic 911. It thrills private motor sport enthusiasts around the world in numerous racing series.

The one-millionth 911 will be held by Porsche AG. Before it moves on to enrich the collection at the Porsche Museum, it will embark on a world tour and will take road trips in the Scottish Highlands and around the Nürburgring, and in the USA, China and beyond.

[Source: Porsche AG]