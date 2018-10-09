The Porsche Rennsport Reunion 2018 was held September 27-30 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California. The third West Coast appearance of Rennsport Reunion saw 350 Porsche race cars battle on the 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course on the Monterey Peninsula.

More than 81,000 attended Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI, the highest attendance at Laguna Seca in five years and easily broke the Rennsport Reunion V record of more than 60,000 at the previous event in 2015, which was also held at Laguna Seca. Beyond the numbers, there was seven decades of Porsche models — from the blistering-fast 919 Hybrid Evo to bright-red Porsche tractors from the brand’s early days.

Rennsport Reunion VI was the culmination of this year’s global celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the first Porsche sports car. The original 356 No. 1 Roadster was on display at Rennsport and even took to the track, piloted by none other than Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG and son of Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche, who built the first Porsche sports car.

“Every Porsche car has a soul, and Rennsport has its own soul thanks to the emotional response of enthusiasts who come from around the world,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “We are deeply grateful to the champion drivers and brilliant engineers behind more than 30,000 Porsche motorsports victories so far – who help us develop on the track what we bring to the street. Celebrating this heritage together with the extended Porsche family of fans made Rennsport Reunion VI the biggest and best yet, and the most thrilling.”

Approximately 50 legendary drivers, 500 historic and customer cars, including 350 cars in competition, and the full Porsche Factory Team were in attendance at Porsche Rennsport Reunion 2018. In addition, 1,600 Porsche cars were on display in the Porsche Club of America corral.

Similar to the 2011 and 2015 events, Sports Car Digest also documented Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI, with Victor Varela producing the following images from this year’s Porsche-focused event.

Porsche Rennsport Reunion 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

[Source: PCNA; photos: Victor Varela]

