The Quail Motorsports Gathering 2019 was held Friday, August 16th at the Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California. The 17th annual ‘Quail’ celebrated sports and racing automobiles and motorcycles, with the more than 6,000 guests and participants enjoying wonderful weather, food, drink and camaraderie in a garden party setting. This year’s event drew more than 250 entrants from around the world in 12 classes.

The featured themes for the 2019 Quail Motorsports Gathering were highlighted by three special classes. The first of these, 100 Years of Bentley Motors, paid tribute to vehicles throughout Bentley’s storied history. The second special class, The 25th Anniversary of the McLaren F1, also celebrated a historic milestone. In this case, a quarter century of the legendary McLaren supercar was celebrated with a selection of standout models including a one-of-10 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail. Additionally, the A Tribute to the Electric Car Movement special class showcased unique electric cars throughout history including a 1965 Volkswagen Beetle Zelectric Sedan electric car prototype.

Notable cars on display included the 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta, which was honored with the fourth annual Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. The Alfa Romeo, owned by David and Ginny Sydorick of Los Angeles, California, was chosen from a pool of eight Best of Show vehicles from the top 2018 Concours, deeming it the “most exceptional car in the world.”

Throughout the Quail Motorsports Gathering 2019, guests were treated to a roster of events including the Fireside Chat Series headlined by two-time Monaco Grand Prix winner and 2015 FIA World Endurance Champion Mark Webber. Manufacturers also hosted press conferences from the event field to make industry announcements and debut new products.

Judging at the Quail Motorsports Gathering is different from traditional Concours because each car is judged by the other collectors competing in the same class. Only one car per class is honored with Best in Class, while they all compete for the Best of Show Award. This award, given at the Rolex Circle of Champions Awards Ceremony, called on all entrants to vote on the vehicle that achieved what they believe to be the best representation of historic excellence. All cars must be fully operational to compete and class winners are placed in the Rolex Circle of Champions for viewing once announced.

The Rolex Circle of Champions Best of Show at the 2019 Quail Motorsports Gathering was awarded to the 1931 Stutz DV 32 Convertible Victoria by Le Baron owned by Joseph and Margie Cassini of New Jersey. Other winners included the 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport (Spirit of the Quail), 1931 Bentley 4-Litre (FIVA) and 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet Series I (The Great Ferraris).

“Our 17th annual event has been an incredible success,” said Gordon McCall, Director of Motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events. “Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, the world-class guests at our panels, the beautiful atmosphere and, most of all, the enthusiasm and love of our amazing automotive community, this event has continued to grow and improve year after year. We already can’t wait to see what 2020 brings!”

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2019 Quail Motorsports Gathering, with photographers Tim Scott Fluid Images and Richard Michael Owen producing the following images from this year’s event.

Quail Motorsports Gathering 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tim Scott Fluid Images, Richard Michael Owen)

Quail Motorsports Gathering 2019 – Award Winners

Rolex Circle of Champions Best of Show

1931 Stutz DV 32 Convertible Victoria by Le Baron

Owner: Joseph & Margie Cassini – New Jersey

Spirit of The Quail

1957 Ferrari 335S

Owner: Cavallino Investments – Ohio

Octane Choice

1952 Nash Healey Le Mans Prototype Racer

Owner: Jose Fernandez – Connecticut

FIVA

1931 Bentley 4-Litre

Owner: Terry & Darlene Larson – Arizona

100 Years of Bentley Motors

1928 Bentley 4.5-Litre VDP Tourer

Owner: David McGirr – Connecticut

25th Anniversary of the McLaren F1

1996 McLaren F1 LM

Owner: Frank Martin – Illinois

A Tribute to the Electric Car Movement

1949 Mercury Coupe

Owner: M.C. – California

Custom Coachwork

1953 Jaguar XK120 FHC

Owner: Barry Fitzgerald – Australia

Sports and Racing Motorcycles

1948 Vincent Black Lightning

Owner: William E. Connor – Hong Kong

The Great Ferraris

1958 Ferrari 250GT PF Cabriolet Series 1

Owner: Brendan Gallaher & Michel Stern – Wyoming

Supercars

1976 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopica

Owner: Malcolm Welford – California

Post-War Racing

1955 Porsche 550

Owner: Nicolas Clemence – California

Post-War Sports 1961-1975

1966 Cheetah Coupe

Owner: Mark & Veronica Boen – California

Post-War Sports 1945-1960

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SC Cabriolet

Owner: Marianne Plancke – Texas

Pre-War Sports & Racing Cars

1935 Swallow Sidecar and Coachbuilding Company Jaguar SS1 Coupe

Owner: Eduardo Zavala & Michelle Harris – Florida

Car Park Concours de Quailegance

1953 Aston Martin DB2 DHC

Owner: Jeffrey Long – Hawaii

