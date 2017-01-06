Formula Juniors will be among the 14 historic race car classes featured at the 2017 Monterey Motorsports Reunion, scheduled for August 17-20 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

Returning to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion for the first time since 2013 are the Formula Juniors that ran between 1958 and 1963. Celebrating its Diamond Jubilee international tour at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, there will be two groups to accommodate the large numbers of cars expected to enter.

The entry request process continues through January 31, 2017 and is conducted at MazdaRaceway.com. Last year, more than 1,000 submissions were received with the owners hoping to have their cars be one of the 550 accepted. Each car accepted will be based on its authenticity, race provenance and the historical accuracy of its mechanical preparation and livery. Drivers may also request entry into the 2017 Monterey Pre-Reunion, held the weekend prior on August 12-13.

“Another Diamond Jubilee that is near and dear to everyone in Monterey and the motorsports world is that of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, which opened in November 1957. We are planning to celebrate this iconic facility by remembering key Moments in Time,” said Gill Campbell, CEO and general manager of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

2017 Monterey Motorsports Reunion — Race Classes

Pre-1940 Sports Racing and Touring Cars and 1927-1951 Racing Cars

1955-1962 GT

1963-1966 GT over 2500cc

1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, AAGT

1963-1973 FIA Manufacturers Championship

1981-1991 IMSA GTP

1955-1961 Sports Racing over 2000cc

1955-1961 Sports Racing under 2000cc

1970-1984 Sports Racing under 2100cc

1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT

1961-1966 GT under 2500cc

1973-1991 IMSA GTU, GTO/Trans-Am

1958-1960 Formula Junior – front engine and drum brake cars

1961-1963 Formula Junior – disc brakes

2017 Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion — Race Classes

1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT Cars

1955-1962 GT Cars

1955-1961 Sports Racing cars under and over 2000cc

1958-1960 Formula Junior – front engine & drum brake cars

1961-1963 Formula Junior – disc brakes

1961-1966 GT Cars under 2500cc

1963-1966 GT cars over 2500cc

1970-1984 Sports Racing cars under 2100cc

1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, AAGT

1981-1991 FIA / IMSA GTP

Tickets to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion are available at MazdaRaceway.com. For additional information, call the Ticket Office at 831-242-8200.

[Source: Mazda Raceway; photo: Dennis Gray]