Rallye des Légendes 2019 – Photo Gallery

The Rallye des Légendes Richard Mille 2019 was staged 29 October to 2 November in the south of Spain. Organised by Peter Auto, the team behind the Tour Auto, Le Mans Classic and Chantilly Concours, the three-day rally highlighted the picturesque landscape of the Andalusia region.

The first edition in 2018 showcased the Provence region in France, while Peter Auto chose Andalusia for the second running of the Rallye des Légendes. Following the roads leading to the coast, not far off the Andalusian Mountains, participants discovered a beautiful coastline, dotted with the famous white villages up on small slopes overlooking the open sea. With its mountains, its natural landscape and its coastline, this region of Spain is rich with splendors and cultural heritage.

As with last year, the region itself was the star, with drivers and participants discovering its many charms and qualities. Driving a minimum of 250 kilometers per day, participants saw the spectacular sights of Andalusia but also sampled some of its gastronomic delights. In addition, there was a session on the 5.4-km Circuito Ascari located near Ronda (Málaga). With 26 turns — 13 left and 13 right — participants enjoyed challenging their cars on the the longest circuit in Spain.

Notable entries at Rallye des Légendes Richard Mille 2019 included:

1938 Bugatti Type 57 C Cabriolet with coachwork by Gangloff, chassis 57715

1939 BMW 327 Cabriolet

Pair of 1952 Allard J2X models

1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Bertone Spider, One of three DB2/4 Spiders bodied by Bertone

1955 Aston Martin DB3S, chassis DB3S/101, the first of the ‘customer’ DB3S models

1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB, s/n 06881

1966 Ford GT40, chassis P/1017 – Raced in period by Chris Amon, Innes Ireland, Jochen Rindt and Richard Attwood

1966 Ferrari 275 GTC, s/n 275GTC * 08465 – Of the 442 Ferrari 275 GTB produced, only three chassis were stamped 275 GTC

1968 Porsche 911 R, chassis 11899 010R – Raced in period at Nürburgring and throughout Portugal

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione, s/n 15681 – Ex-Maranello Concessionaires and Anthony Bamford, raced in period at Le Mans and Kyalami

The third edition of the Rallye des Légendes will be held 22-26 September 2020.

Rallye des Légendes 2019 – Photo Gallery

