RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2020 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2020 sale was staged January 16-17 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, resulting in $30,421,810 in total sales and a 90 percent sell-through rate. RM’s 21st annual Arizona Auction Week event featured a selection of more than 140 automobiles.

The top result at the 2020 RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction Week sale went to the 2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster that sold for a final $2,370,000. The 42nd of 100 built and showing less than 200 miles, the Pagani was finished in Blue TriColore with exposed carbon weave trim throughout. Additional supercar results included a low-mileage, silver metallic over bright silver 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4, one of 178 fixed roof coupes built to the original specifications, at a final $1,105,000, and a Riviera Blue 2017 Ford GT, which was offered without reserve and sold for $923,500.

2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster

Other notable results at the RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction Week 2020 sale included a Classiche-certified 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pininfarina refinished in the shade of Grigio Ferro that achieved $1,710,000, while a Rosso Corsa 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Bertone offered from 40 years of single ownership in a private collection brought $1,391,000. Additional highlights from the 18-car private collection offered in Arizona included a 1991 Vector W8 Twin Turbo, which set a new record for the marque at $720,000, while a 2002 Dodge Viper GTS ACR Final Edition sold above high estimate at $114,800.

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS

The 2020 RM Arizona sale also saw several classic Mercedes-Benz models on the auction block. Leading the marque offering, a CCCA Full Classic 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Coupe, offered from five decades of private Nebraskan ownership, crossed the auction block during the Friday night sale session and sold for a final $995,000. The 540 K came to RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction following forty-some years in a family garage, wearing unusual coachwork converted to Coupe configuration in period by coachbuilder Hebmüller. Additional Mercedes highlights included a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc ‘Sunroof’ Coupe offered from 42 years of ownership at a final $368,000, alongside a pair of 300 SL models; a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, retaining its matching-numbers engine and gearbox, at $1,270,000, and a two-owner 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster finished in its original color of Strawberry Metallic at $973,000.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing
1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Coupe

“We had a very solid start to our 2020 calendar with the Arizona sale,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s. “There was a great energy and busy crowds from preview through Friday night, which translated to a 90 percent sell-through rate and healthy prices for the best of the best cars across all categories. The finest pre-war Classics like the Groendyke Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton and the Mercedes-Benz 540 K Coupe, along with iconic sports cars such as the Ferrari 330 GTS and Lamborghini Miura, through to low-mileage supercars including the Pagani Huayra Roadster, Bugatti Veyron, and Fort GT all brought well-deserved results.”

RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2020 — Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster (Serial 42/100) – $2,370,000
2. 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS (Chassis 9781) – $1,710,000
3. 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (Chassis 4974) – $1,391,000
4. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (Chassis 198.040.5500594) – $1,270,000
5. 1930 Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton (Engine 702455) – $1,105,000
6. 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 (Chassis VF9SA25C78M795066) – $1,105,000
7. 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Coupe (Chassis 154143) – $995,000
8. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Chassis 198.042.7500555) – $973,000
9. 2017 Ford GT (Chassis 2FAGP9CW8HH200040) – $923,500
10. 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Chassis WP0CA29805L001301) – $786,000

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

RM Sotheby’s continues its 2020 calendar with the company’s first European auction of the year, set for 5 February in Paris during the Rétromobile show week. Held on the grounds of Place Vauban in the city’s center, the auction will present nearly 80 cars from both pre- and post-war periods.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

