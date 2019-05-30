RM Sotheby’s Concorso Villa d’Este 2019 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Concorso Villa d’Este 2019 sale was held 25th May at Villa Erba on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, resulting in total sales of €19,798,085 and a 67 percent sell-through rate.

As part of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este weekend, the top result at the 2019 edition of the RM Sotheby’s Villa d’Este sale went to the original, matching-numbers 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider that sold for €3,717,500. As the 12th of 13 Pinin Farina Spiders built, chassis 0448 MD is Ferrari Classiche certified and boasts extensive period racing history.

Another highlight was the 1957 Porsche 550A Spyder that achieved €3,380,000. The car sold at Villa Erba is one of 40 cars made and benefits from a well-known and documented history. Chassis 550A-0121 was first delivered to Denmark in 1957 and enjoyed competition history there as well as in Africa where it went on to be sold. The car has undergone a complete, body-off restoration by Porsche specialists and has only covered 100km on the road since returning from the workshop.

Aston Martin models from the 1960s are always desirable and none more so than the rare 1965 Aston Martin Short-Chassis Volante that sold for €1,805,000. One of the final examples of 37 built, the matching-numbers Aston was offered after a period of long-term ownership and it features a hardtop.

The RM Sotheby’s Concorso Villa d’Este 2019 was notable for featuring a collection of Zagato-bodied cars in celebration of the coachbuilder’s 100th anniversary, and leading the group was a 1955 Fiat 8V Coupe by Zagato. The car sold, chassis 000076, is one of 26 coupes built, and brought €1,771,250.

Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Car Specialist and the Villa Erba Auction Manager, RM Sotheby’s, said: “To achieve nearly €20 million in gross sales is a great result, and it’s testament to the high-quality cars that were on offer at Villa Erba. We have once again demonstrated that the best 1950s sports racing cars with strong provenance remain the most highly prized collector cars in this hobby-driven market, while cars such as the Aston Martin Volante and Fiat 8V Coupe demonstrate how the appeal of timeless design and low production numbers are key factors in driving demand among enthusiasts and collectors.”

It was the 1931 Bugatti Type 50 Roadster that rounded out the top five sellers. This supercharged, eight-cylinder engined touring car is one of two remaining examples with original Jean Bugatti-designed factory coachwork and was offered in restored condition. With factory records including the original bill of sale, this pre-war Bugatti achieved €1,411,250.

Aside from the Fiat 8V, the other Zagato bodied cars sold well in the sale. The 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, the 12th of 99 built, made €511,250; the restored 1966 Lancia Flaminia Super Sport 3C 2.8 made €252,500; the 1987 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, one of 14 examples with manual transmission, made €331,250; the 1990 Ferrari 348 TB Zagato Elaborazione, the prototype example and the 1991 Geneva show car, made €218,500; and the 1959 Fiat-Abarth 750 GT ‘Double Bubble’ by Zagato, made €103,500.

RM Sotheby’s Concorso Villa d’Este 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider – €3,717,500

2. 1957 Porsche 550A Spyder – €3,380,000

3. 1965 Aston Martin Short-Chassis Volante – €1,805,000

4. 1955 Fiat 8V Coupe – €1,771,250

5. 1931 Bugatti Type 50 Roadster – €1,411,250

6. 2016 Ferrari F12tdf – €792,500

7. 1961 Maserati 3500 GT Spider – €663,125

8. 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC – €556,250

9. 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake – €511,250

10. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring – €477,500

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photo: Diana Varga]

