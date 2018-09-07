RM Sotheby’s London 2018 – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s London 2018 sale was held 6th September at Battersea Evolution in London, resulting in £9.4 million in total sales at the company’s 12th annual London event.

The top result at the RM Sotheby’s London 2018 auction went to the 2003 Ferrari Enzo that sold for £1.97 million to nearly eclipse its high estimate. The car sold in London was a one-owner example which has covered just over 6,000 km, and is complete with its original tool kit, manual, car cover and keys.

The 1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe proved to be second biggest seller at RM Sotheby’s London 2018 sale, surpassing high estimate at £1.02 million. Featuring Pinin Farina coachwork, only 78 examples of the 212 Inter were produced between 1951 and 1953, with this car being one of 26 cars to receive the EU — or ‘Europa’ — chassis designation. The 212 is one of four left-hand drive Europas with a known history and a features a recent restoration by marque specialist.

Rounding off the top three sellers was a 1993 911 Carrera RS 3.8 which made £933,125. Finished in Grand Prix White, the RS 3.8 offered boasted is of the 55 3.8 RS constructed and one of three in RHD. The car has covered 20,000 km from new.

Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Auction Manager, RM Sotheby’s Europe, said: “Looking at the top five sales in London this year, it’s satisfying to see stand out individual prices achieved for exceptional cars across several categories, from American Classics through early Ferraris and modern supercars. We look forward to furthering the success of our London event in 2019, remaining at Battersea Evolution but moving to 5 November to accommodate the busy summer collector car calendar.”

RM Sotheby’s London 2018 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 2003 Ferrari Enzo – £1,973,750

2. 1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupe – £1,017,500

3. 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 – £933,125

4. 1931 Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton – £522,500

5. 1971 Iso Grifo 7-Litre Series II – £500,000

For complete results, visit rmsothebys.com.

For 2019, RM Sotheby’s will move its annual London sale later in the year to 5 November, once again at Battersea Evolution. RM Sotheby’s continues its 2018 auction calendar in Hershey, Pennsylvania, 11 – 12 October, followed by its Porsche 70th Anniversary auction, 27 October at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, with the company’s next European event being its annual sale in Paris to coincide with Retromobile in February 2019.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

