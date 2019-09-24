RM Sotheby’s Sáragga Collection – Auction Results

The RM Sotheby’s Sáragga Collection auction was held 21 September in Portugal, resulting in €10,191,425 in total sales. The single-owner Sáragga Collection sale featured 127 cars offered without reserve.

The Sáragga Collection was offered from a location on the owner’s estate, and hundreds of buyers filled the room to secure cars from this sale near the beach resort region of Comporta. The room was reportedly highly animated throughout the sale, with many results commanding applause and standing ovations from the audience.

The star of the RM Sotheby’s Sáragga Collection auction was the 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Tourer. A well-documented car with a strong history file detailing a restoration, there was bidding in the room that saw the car achieve €680,000. Porsches were a notable feature of the collection, and it was the matching-numbers 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring which was the focus of pre-sale attention. Well documented, restored and finished in its original colour of Signal Orange, this 911 RS made €602,375.

The Collection featured many cars with Portuguese provenance, drawing local market enthusiasts. In particular, a 1939 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet by Chapron was on offer, a car delivered new to Delahaye’s Lisbon showroom and presented in its original colours, this former concours winner made a final €331,250. The 1955 WD Denzel 1300, believed to be one of 30 in existence, and again boasting Portuguese provenance, brought €314,375. Another notable car was the one-of-a-kind 1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 Sedan, featuring a unique custom-made glass roof and coachbuilt by Henri Chapron of Paris. Having resided in Portugal since 1972 and in single ownership for 30 years, the car found a new home for €342,500.

Other Porsches sold from the Collection included the 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, presenting in Rubystone Red paintwork, that made €241,250, while the RS theme continued with a 2010 911 GT3 RS, which made €174,800.

An additional highlight was the 1956 Lancia Aurelia B24S Convertible which made €231,125, while the 1972 Alpine-Renault A110 1300 grossed €195,500, more than doubling its high estimate, alongside the 1925 Amilcar CGS, which doubled its high estimate, bringing €100,050.

Paul Darvill, Car Specialist at RM Sotheby’s, said: “We enjoyed a remarkable afternoon here in Portugal. This was a very large collection of diverse collector cars, and we have conducted a significant sale in a completely new market for RM Sotheby’s. We are truly delighted with the results, as many lots far exceeded pre-sale estimates, and overall the sale performed admirably, delivering a healthy performance across the board. The packed venue was complemented by telephone bids and no less than 22 percent of all bidders putting our online bidding capabilities to good use.”

RM Sotheby’s Sáragga Collection – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Tourer – €680,000

2. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring – €602,375

3. 1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 Sedan – €342,500

4. 1939 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet – €331,250

5. 1955 WD Denzel 1300 – €314,375

6. 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS – €241,250

7. 1956 Lancia Aurelia B24S Convertible – €231,125

8. 1972 Alpine-Renault A110 1300 – €195,500

9. 2010 Porsche 911 GT3 RS – €174,800

10. 2001 BMW Z8 – €165,600

For complete auction results, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

RM Sotheby’s continues its roster of 2019 sales with the Taj Ma Garaj Collection, comprising the cars, automobilia, and collectibles of late collector, John Dixon. The collection, to be offered in a single-day sale on 28 September onsite in Dayton, Ohio, features more than 30 motor cars alongside 356 lots of memorabilia and collectibles. The final European sale of the year is the London sale taking place at Olympia in West Kensington, on the new date of 24 October, and will feature in excess of 70 automobiles.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photo: Tom Gidden]

