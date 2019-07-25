More than 500 historic race cars competing in 14 groups will be featured at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2019, scheduled for August 15-18 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the annual Monterey Classic Car Week. The earliest cars racing in the pre-war group include a 1911 National Speedway Roadster and 1911 Fiat S74, while the endurance group features a more modern 2014 Lola Toyota Rebellion LMP1 prototype.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), this year’s featured marque, historic IMSA cars will be taking center stage with more than 145 cars accepted into four IMSA-focused groups. Some of the cars racing include Porsche 935s, AAR Toyota Eagle Mk III, Dekon Monzas, Greenwood Corvettes, Riley Scott Mk IIIs, as well as other GTO, GTU and GTP cars.

In addition to the IMSA racers, other notable entrants at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2019 include a 1933 Maserati 4CM; 1953 Jaguar C-Type; 1955 Jaguar D-Type; 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza; 1957 Maserati 450S; 1960 Alfa Romeo SZ; 1961 Porsche 356 Abarth GTL and 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta.

Twenty years after earning his second consecutive Formula One drivers’ championship, Mika Häkkinen will demonstrate his driving talents behind the wheel of the 1970 McLaren M8D/3. The papaya-colored race car is powered by a 7.6-liter Chevrolet engine. The high strut-mounted rear wing of its predecessor — the M8B — had been banned by Can-Am, so the M8D’s rear wing was mounted low on fins. The McLaren team dominated the 1970 season with nine wins in the 10-round championship. McLaren drivers Bruce McLaren, Denny Hulme and Peter Revson had won five straight Can-Am championships from 1967 to 1971.

Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2019 – Race Classes

Pre-1940 Sports Racing, Touring and Race cars, and 1927-1951 Racing Cars

1955-1961 Sports Racing (under/over 2000cc)

1966-1972 Trans-Am

1961-1966 GT under 2500cc

1963-1966 GT Over 2500cc

1967-1981 Formula Ford

IMSA Prototypes – GTP, WSC, LMP, DP

1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT cars

1955-1964 GT

2-Liter Sports Racers thru 1984

1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, AAGT

1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One

1981-1991 IMSA GTO/GTU

1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends

Last year, 67,128 enthusiasts attended the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion over the four days. Racing also kicks-off the week as the Monterey Pre-Reunion attracts 300 historic racing cars August 10-11. There will also be book signings, interviews with Grand Marshal Hurley Haywood and other driving greats, car shows, demonstration laps, a marketplace full of exhibitors and a special tribute to the 100th anniversary of Bentley. For more information, visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.

[Source: WeatherTech Raceway]

