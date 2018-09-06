The Salon Prive Concours 2018 was staged 30 August to 2 September at the Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, England. Thousands of guests enjoyed the selection of 53 cars and 20 motorcycles on display at the 13th annual event, held at the Cotswolds residence of the 12th Duke and Duchess of Marlborough.

This year’s Concours consisted of three motorcycle and ten car classes, including ‘Preservation at its Best’; ‘Pre-war Bugattis’; ‘Pre-war Luxury Tourers’; ‘Grand Tourers of the 1950s and ’60s’; ‘Wind in Your Hair’; ‘Best of British at Blenheim Palace’; ‘Streamlined Closed Sports Cars’; ’50 Years of the Dino’; ‘Supercars of the ’70s’ and ‘Competition Cars’, all competing for the Best of Show and Class prizes. Five-times Le Mans winner Derek Bell MBE chaired the judging committee for the 2018 Chubb Insurance Concours d’Elegance. Best of Show was awarded to the 1933 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster, a genuine sub-50,000 mileage example. Styled by Ettore Bugatti’s eldest son, Jean, around 16 examples of the Type 55 Roadster were made, with just five cars still retaining their original coachwork and mechanicals. The winning Type 55 Jean Bugatti Roadster (Chassis 55234) is the only unrestored example. The Bugatti was joined on the podium by the 1937 Delage D8-120 and 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, while an original 1964 Ferrari 250 LM won the People’s Choice Award.

“This year’s Salon Privé has been one of our most successful Concours events to-date; the move closer to Blenheim Palace as a spectacular backdrop being very well received, and reinforcing Salon Privé’s major presence on the global Concours scene. I was delighted to present each car and owner with their award, especially the Best of Show Bugatti Type 55 Roadster,” said Salon Privé Managing Director and Concours Chairman, Andrew Bagley. “It was an honour and a privilege to display this beautiful Jean Bugatti-style Type 55 Roadster which is considered to be the most original specimen in the world as it is the only unrestored example with less than 50,000 miles on the clock.”

On Saturday, the Salon Prive event played tribute to Porsche’s 70th anniversary year with 40 examples of the Stuttgart performance car maker’s finest lined up on the lawns of Blenheim Palace. A more relaxed version of a traditionally judged Concours, the overall Porsche Owner’s Choice Award was presented to a 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo Cup — one of 150 examples built — with a 1956 356A Carrera GS Coupe taking second place.

The last day of the 2018 Salon Prive featured the Pirelli Prestige and Performance Competition. Located within the Great Court at Blenheim Palace, it was the fourth consecutive year for Pirelli to headline this competition for 80 supercars from 1978 to the present day. A 2016 Pagani Zonda ‘Oliver’ Evolution was awarded Best of Show, with the same car also victorious in the Hypercars class. A 2016 MSO McLaren 675LT Spider took the People’s Choice prize.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2018 Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance with the following images from the lavish grounds of Blenheim Palace.

Salon Prive Concours 2018 – Photo Gallery

Salon Prive Concours 2018 – Award Winners

MOTOR CARS

Best of Show

Winner: 1933 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster

Runner-up: 1937 Delage D8-120

Third Place: 1971 Lamborghini Miura S

People’s Choice

1964 Ferrari 250 LM

CLASS D: Preservation at its Best

Winner: 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

CLASS E: Pre-War Bugattis

Winner: 1933 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster

CLASS F: Pre-War Luxury Tourers

Winner: 1937 Delage D8-120

CLASS G: Grand Tourers of the 1950s and 60s

Winner: 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso

CLASS H: Wind In Your Hair

Winner: 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4

CLASS I: Best of British at Blenheim Palace

Winner: 1965 Aston Martin DB5

CLASS J: Streamlined Closed Sports Cars

Winner: 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

CLASS K: 50 Years of the Dino

Winner: 1970 Dino 246 GT

CLASS L: Supercars of the 70s

Winner: 1971 Lamborghini Miura S

CLASS M: Competition Cars

Winner: 1955 Porsche 550 RS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Duke of Marlborough’s Award (Car): 1964 Ferrari 250 LM

Chairman’s Award: 1936 Lancia Astura Cabriolet Series IV

Most Sensitive Restoration: 1939 Steyr 220

Most Elegant: 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC

Most Iconic: 1971 Lamborghini Miura S

Best Restored: 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE

Most Unique Bodywork: 1955 Porsche 550 RS

Most Original Post-War: 1994 Jaguar XJ220

Best Interior: 1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V

Spirit Award: 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Tipo Le Mans

Most Opulent: 1937 Delage D8-120

Coup de Coeur: 1968 Dino 206 GT

Endeavour Award: 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 Lightweight

Duke of Marlborough’s Award (Bike): 1962 Triumph TR6 R

Most Original Pre-War Motorbike: 1938 Moto Guzzi GTC Leggera 1938

Most Original Post-War Motorbike: 1952 BSA Gold Rocket

Most Distinguished Motorbike: 1967 Millyard RC374

MOTORCYCLES

CLASS A: Exceptional Motorbikes 1900 – 1939

Winner: 1938 Brough Superior SS100

CLASS B: Exceptional Motorbikes 1940 – 1979

Winner: 1962 Triumph TR6 R

CLASS C: Exceptional Competition Motorbikes

Winner: 1958 Triumph TR10

[Source: Salon Prive]

