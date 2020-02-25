The So-Cal Historic Sports Car Festival 2020 took place February 7-9 at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The first event of the year for Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) was staged on the 21-turn, 2.88-mile ‘roval’ track that combines the road course and part of the low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway that has hosted NASCAR racing annually since 1997.

The mid-winter weather provided mixed conditions throughout the race weekend. Friday and Saturday provided almost t-shirt weather for all the groups, allowing for good conditions for car set-ups and practice on Friday, and qualifying on Saturday. Sunday’s conditions were a drastic change as a cold, cloudy sky blanketed the track formerly known as California Speedway, with the unpredictable weather and conditions keeping drivers and crews on their toes, making adjustments to the cars and their driving under these conditions.

Saturday’s activities included the Hagerty’s Cars and Caffeine event that showcased a variety of classic, vintage, exotic and specialty cars. A bucket-list wish program for older adults called “Dreams Do Come True”, fulfilled the wish of Nancy Pinta, of Escondido, California, as she took several runs around the track at speeds up to 180 mph in Lance Smith’s red 1966 Ford Mustang. Although she rode in the passenger seat during her track time, she enjoyed the opportunity to feed her need … for speed!

While the 2020 So-Cal Historic Sports Car Festival and previous events at Fontana haven’t drawn a large number of entrants, it did provide the opportunity for more track time for those participating during the weekend track sessions. It’s a great way for the vintage race car owners/drivers to bring their cars and equipment out from winter storage and get them out on the track and up to speed. The extra track time behind the wheel, helps them to prepare for a full season of vintage car racing.

The Ford Mustang was the featured marque at the SVRA So-Cal Historic Sports Car Festival 2020. Activities included a Mustang Reunion and a 30-minute feature race on Sunday, which was won by Craig Skeels in his 1965 Mustang.

The 2020 So-Cal Historic Sports Car Festival had a little bit of everything for those who attended. From families walking the paddock with their little ones, to couples sharing the experience and capturing a picture to record their memories. The combination of experienced and talented drivers, historic race cars and the friendship and respect among the participants, is what makes a vintage race weekend, an exciting and memorable one.

SVRA So-Cal Historic Sports Car Festival 2020 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

1 2 3 … 14 Next » Chet Taylor - 1967 Alfa Romeo GTV Harris Koenig - 1987 Renault Sports Racer, Adam Draizin - 1986 Swift DB-2 Nicolas Clemence - 1967 Porsche 911S Daniel Martinez - 1994 Toyota World Sports Racer Craig Conley - 1966 Ford Mustang GT350 1978 Lola T492 Bruce Mauerhan - 1970 Datsun 240Z 1 2 3 … 14 Next »

[Source: Victor Varela]

