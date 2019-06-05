The Spa Classic 2019 was staged 17-19 May on the 4.352 mile, 20-turn Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium. Organized by Peter Auto, the ninth running of the Spa Classic featured a record 339 racing cars flocking to the circuit in the Ardennes region for three days of exciting historic motorsports action.

Two weeks after snow hit the Spa-Francorchamps circuit the competitors only had to cope with a few showers, just enough to add some spice to the weekend of historic racing. More than 20,000 spectators visited the legendary track in the Ardennes countryside for the 2019 Spa Classic that celebrated the 24 Hours of Francorchamps with particular emphasis on touring cars from the 1966 to 1984 period.

The Spa Classic 2019 featured two Heritage Touring Cup (HTC) races including an event on Saturday evening creating a magic ambience. The HTC was created specially for Spa Classic in 2013 before it became a regular grid at Peter Auto meetings the following year. In five years the number of cars entered has risen from 27 to 51. And above all, the mechanical preparation has improved in leaps and bounds. Lap time have fallen by five seconds for pole position and reliability has made a big step forward with 72 percent of the cars at the finish in 2019 compared to 39 percent in 2014. It’s proof of the benefits of racing for historic cars. The diversity of machines present has also expanded with six different makes (10 models) on the track this year.

Another newcomer, Endurance Racing Legends, had its first race on this circuit giving spectators the opportunity to see three rivals that all won the GT category in the 24 Hours of Le Mans: the Chrysler Viper GTS/R (1998-1999-2000), Ferrari 550 GTS (2003) and the Aston Martin DBR9 (2007-08). Among the new arrivals on the Peter Auto grids was the Alfa Romeo TZ2 (chassis AR10511 750019) of which only 12 were built during the winter of 1964-65.

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2019 Spa Classic with the following photo gallery that show the diverse field of entrants battling the famed Spa circuit.

Spa Classic 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Peter Auto)

Spa Classic 2019 – Race Results

Classic Endurance Racing 1

1. David Hart – Lola T70 Mk III B 1969

2. Marc Devis / Martin O’Connell – McLaren M8C DFV 1970

3. Alexander Furiani – Chevron B19 1971

Classic Endurance Racing 2

1. Philippe Scemama – Lola T600 1981

2. Franck Morel – Toj SC 206 1976

3. Jeremy Lancksweert / Christophe Van Riet – Ferrari 512 BBLM

Group C Racing

1. Mike Wrigley – Spice SE89C 1989

2. Richard Meins – Jaguar XJR8 1987

3. Tony Sinclair – Spice SE90C 1990

Heritage Touring Cup

1. Christian Traber – BMW 3.0 CSL 1975

2. Maxime Guenat – Ford Capri 3100 RS 1975

3. Philip Walker / Miles Griffiths – Ford Capri 2600 RS 1973

Sixties Endurance

1. Thierry de Latre Du Bosqueau / Christophe Van Riet – Shelby 289 Cobra 1964

2. Charles Firmenich / Henri Moser – Shelby 289 Cobra 1964

3. Jon Minshaw – Jaguar E-Type 3.8 1963

2.0 Litre Cup

1. Andrew Kirkaldy – Porsche 911

2. Mark Sumpter / Mike Jordan – Porsche 911

3. Daniele Perfetti / Egidio Perfetti – Porsche 911

[Source: Peter Auto]

