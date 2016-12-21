Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Tour Auto Rally 2016

Cure the Winter Blues with this Tour Auto Gallery

The Tour Auto Rally is held annually in the spring on the secondary roads and race circuits of France. The 2016 edition celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Tour de France Automobile retrospective along an itinerary that finished with a nighttime run on well-known rally roads in the countryside above the Côte d’Azur.

In addition to our main report, ‘Behind the Scenes’ and Porsche-only gallery, Sports Car Digest further documented the 2016 Tour Auto with the following stunning pictures from Pierrick Dupaquier that highlights entrants throughout the French countryside. The next Tour Auto Rally will take place from 24-30 April 2017. It will start from the Grand Palais in Paris and finish in Biarritz after stops in Saint-Malo, Nantes, Limoges and Toulouse.

Tour Auto Rally 2016 – Photo Gallery

[Source: photos: Pierrick Dupaquier]

