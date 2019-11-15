The Petersen Automotive Museum opened its newest exhibit on Saturday, February 23, 2019 that features ten race cars from the collection of Petersen Founding Chairman Bruce Meyer. Titled “Winning Numbers: The First, The Fastest, The Famous,” the exhibit contains Le Mans winners, land speed record setters, dragsters and road racers from Meyer’s personal garage.

“Affectionately called ‘the car guy’s car guy,’ Bruce Meyer epitomizes true automotive passion,” said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry Karges. “The charisma with which Bruce shares his passion is what sets him apart. ‘Winning Numbers’ reflects his discerning tastes as a collector and motorsports enthusiast, and we’re proud to share his fervor for the hobby with the community.”

Bruce Meyer’s race cars on display in the “Winning Numbers: The First, The Fastest, The Famous” exhibit include:

1929 Ford ‘747’ Bonneville Racer that Meyer ran 204 mph at Bonneville Salt Flats

Pierson Brothers’ 1934 Ford 3-Window Coupe was for a while known as the fastest closed car in America

1952 So-Cal Speed Shop Belly Tank Racer, which was fashioned from a P-38 Lightning fighter belly tank from World War II by hot rod racing icon Alex Xydias

The winningest Ferrari road racer of all time, the 1957 Ferrari 625/250 Testa Rossa, which claimed first prize in more than half of the 50 competitions in which it was raced

1960 Chevrolet Corvette, one of three campaigned at the 24 Hours of Le Mans by Briggs Cunningham’s team

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione ‘SEFAC Hot Rod’, which placed third overall and first in class at Le Mans

First production 1962 Shelby Cobra, CSX2001

1962 Greer Black Prudhomme dragster, which was raced by drag racing legend Don Prudhomme who won 237 of the 241 races in which he piloted the car

1965 Iso A3/C Bizzarrini won its class and was ninth overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3 that took first place overall at Le Mans

“Winning Numbers” will run through January 19, 2020 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. For more information, visit Petersen.org.

In addition to Victor Varela’s gallery, we offer the following photos from Ted7 highlighting the fantastic collection of Bruce Meyer’s race cars on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Bruce Meyer Race Car Collection – Picture Gallery (credit: Ted7)

Bruce Meyer with the 1957 Ferrari 625/250 Testa Rossa

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Petersen Automotive Museum; photos: Ted7]

