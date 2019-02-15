The Winter Marathon Rally 2019 was held 24-27 January at Madonna di Campiglio in the Dolomite Mountains of Italy. The selection of more than 100 historic cars that challenged this year’s reliability trial that ended with the traditional arrival in Piazza Righi in Madonna di Campiglio.

The 2019 edition of the Winter Marathon Rally enjoyed sunny weather, but with cold temperatures that reached -14°C on the Pordoi Pass. There were many surprises along the demanding 410-km race course that featured a total of 62 precision time trials and nine challenging Dolomite passes.

The crew of Guido Barcella and Ombretta Ghidotti won the 31st edition of the Winter Marathon driving their 1963 Porsche 356 C Coupe, followed by the 1938 Fiat 508 C of Franco Spagnoli and Giuseppe Parisi and Gianmaria Aghem and Rossella Conti on the same 1965 Lancia Fulvia Coupe that won the Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique in 2018. Completing the top five was the crew of Ezio Sala and Gianluca Cioffi on a 1937 Lancia Aprilia and the 1938 Fiat 508 C of Vincenzo Bertoli and Alberto Gamba.

Of note, Emanuela Cinelli and Elisabetta Roselli won the special ranking for female crews on their 1963 Fiat OSCA 1500 Cabriolet, while the best foreign crew was the Hiromichi Fukuda and Makoto Hirai from Japan on a 1965 Fiat 850 Coupe.

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the Winter Marathon Rally 2019, with photographer Pierpaolo Romano again providing a superb set of images in tough conditions.

Winter Marathon Rally 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Pierpaolo Romano)

Winter Marathon Rally 2019 – Race Results

1. 1963 Porsche 356 C Coupe, Guido Barcella and Ombretta Ghidotti

2. 1938 Fiat 508 C, Franco Spagnoli and Giuseppe Parisi

3. 1965 Lancia Fulvia Coupe, Gianmaria Aghem and Rossella Conti

4. 1937 Lancia Aprilia, Ezio Sala and Gianluca Cioffi

5. 1938 Fiat 508 C, Vincenzo Bertoli and Alberto Gamba

[Source: Winter Marathon; photos: Pierpaolo Romano]

