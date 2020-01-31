The Winter Marathon Rally 2020 was held 23-26 January at Madonna di Campiglio in the Dolomite Mountains of Italy. The selection of more than 100 historic cars that challenged this year’s reliability trial that ended with the traditional arrival in Piazza Righi in Madonna di Campiglio.

The 2020 edition of the Winter Marathon Rally featured a demanding 450-km race course that featured a total of 65 precision time trials, 13 challenging Dolomite passes and six regularity tests. The event is open to all cars built until 1968, in addition to a selection of collectible and special interest cars built until 1976. Participants included the two-time rally world champion Miki Biasion, competing on a 1968 Alfa Romeo 1750 GT Veloce and the driver and Sky Sport F1 TV host Davide Valsecchi on a 1973 Fiat 124 Abarth Rally.

The crew of Andrea Belometti and Massimo Bettinsoli won the 32nd edition of the Winter Marathon driving their 1937 Fiat 508 C, followed by the 1937 Fiat 508 C of Edoardo Bellini and Roberto Tiberti, and defending champions Guido Barcella and Ombretta Ghidotti on the 1963 Porsche 356 C Coupe. Completing the top five was the crew of Fabio Salvinelli and Marco Salvinelli driving a 1954 Fiat 1100/103 and the 1938 Fiat 508 C of Vincenzo Bertoli and Alberto Gamba.

Per tradition, the Winter Marathon Rally 2020 finished with a timed race on the frozen lake in Madonna di Campiglio, contesting for two classic trophies. In the Blizz Timing Trophy, reserved to pre-war cars participating in the race, the victory went to Bertoli-Gamba on a 1938 Fiat 508 C over the 1937 Fiat 508 C of Belometti-Bettinsoli and the 1938 Lancia Aprilia driven by Peli-Donà.

In the Eberhard Trophy, reserved to the first 32 classified crews of the 2020 Winter Marathon, the victory went to Edoardo Bellini and Roberto Tiberti on a 1937 Fiat 508 C, authors of an excellent performance that redeemed the bitterness for the success vanished at the Winter Marathon. The young crew prevailed over Fabio and Marco Salvinelli on their 1954 Fiat 1100/103, the Bonetti-Lanzini team aboard their 1971 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Veloce and the 1964 Porsche 356 C Coupe of Andrea and Carlo Battagliola.

Emanuela Cinelli and Giulia Rampini won the special ranking for female crews on their 1959 Porsche 356 A Coupe, the best foreign crew went to the German team of Christian von Hofmann and Kuno Werner in a 1964 Volkswagen Maggiolino and the first crew aged under thirty was Zeno Mion and Nadia Guidoccio on their 1964 Fiat 850 S.

The next event by the team organising the Winter Marathon will be the 13th edition of the Franciacorta Historic, scheduled for Saturday 4 April 2020 in Italy. For further information, visit Franciacorta Historic.

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Sports Car Digest also documented the Winter Marathon Rally 2020, with photographer Pierpaolo Romano again providing a superb set of images in tough conditions.

Winter Marathon Rally 2020 – Photo Gallery (photos: Pierpaolo Romano)

Winter Marathon Rally 2020 – Race Results

1. 1937 Fiat 508 C, Andrea Belometti and Massimo Bettinsoli

2. 1937 Fiat 508 C, Edoardo Bellini and Roberto Tiberti

3. 1963 Porsche 356 C Coupe, Guido Barcella and Ombretta Ghidotti

4. 1954 Fiat 1100/103, Fabio Salvinelli and Marco Salvinelli

5. 1938 Fiat 508 C, Vincenzo Bertoli and Alberto Gamba

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Winter Marathon; photos: Pierpaolo Romano]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...